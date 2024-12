The transfer price of Mahir Emreli, the Azerbaijani national team player and Nuremberg striker, remained the same as in June, 800,000 euros.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Transfermarkt that a year ago, the value of the 27-year-old football player was 1.2 million euros.

Emreli is currently 169th in Bundesliga II, 10th in Nuremberg, 11th among players from Azerbaijan and 757th among his peers in the world in terms of transfer price.

Idman.biz