The first half of the current Premier League was marked by an interesting fact.

Four players watched all the matches of their team from the bench, Idman.biz reports.

All these players are goalkeepers. Abdulla Seydahmedov, Kamal Bayramov (Shamakhi), Alirza Mushtabazade (Sabail) and Mehman Hajiyev (Turan Tovuz) remained in reserve in 18 matches of the season.

90 matches took place in 18 rounds held in the first half of the season.

Idman.biz