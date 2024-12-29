Men’s Youth (U20) World Team 2024 announced

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has compiled the "Top 11 Men."

Idman.biz reports that the team is arranged in a 3-4-3 formation, featuring players from France (3), England (2), and Spain (2). Turkish talent Arda Guler also secured a spot in the lineup.

Goalkeeper: Guillaume Restes (France)

Defenders: Rico Lewis (England), Pau Kubarsi (Spain), Leny Yoro (France)

Midfielders: Arda Guler (Turkiye), Kobbie Mainoo (England), Warren Zaire-Emery (France), João Neves (Portugal)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Spain), Savinho (Brazil), Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina)

