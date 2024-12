One of the most controversial footballers, Mario Balotelli, may change clubs once again.

The Italian forward is expected to leave Genoa, the club he joined two months ago, Idman.biz reports.

The 34-year-old striker transferred to Genoa as a free agent at the end of October. However, negotiations are underway with the Mexican club Cruz Azul, and Balotelli may make a move to North America during the winter transfer window.

Balotelli has played in six Serie A matches this season.

