26 December 2024
EN

List of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya for training camp announced

Football
News
26 December 2024 17:57
22
List of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya for training camp announced

The list of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya, Turkiye, for a training camp has been revealed.

This information was shared by the AFFA press service, Idman.biz reports.

The training camp for the referees assigned to the games of the Misli Premier League will take place from January 6 to 12. The camp will be led by Frank De Bleeckere, Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee. During the camp, seminars will be conducted for assistant referees by UEFA specialist Leif Lindberg, VAR expert Christof Dierick, UEFA head coach for physical preparation Werner Helsen, and UEFA convention coordinator Leonid Kaloshin, covering both theoretical and practical aspects.

17 referees and 20 assistant referees will participate in the training camp.

Referees:
1. Aliyar Aghayev
2. Elchin Masiyev
3. Kamal Umudlu
4. Rauf Jabarov
5. Ingilab Mammadov
6. Ravan Hamzazada
7. Rashad Ahmadov
8. Farid Hajiyev
9. Tural Gurbanov
10. Rauf Allahverdiyev
11. Javid Jalilov
12. Ali Aliyev
13. Kamran Aliyev
14. Nijat Ismailov
15. Kamranbey Rahimov
16. Elvin Bayramov
17. Akbar Ahmadov

Assistant Referees:
1. Zeynal Zeynalov
2. Akif Amirali
3. Elshad Abdullayev
4. Parvin Talibov
5. Namik Huseynov
6. Vusal Mammadov
7. Kamran Bayramov
8. Muslum Aliyev
9. Rahil Ramazanov
10. Rahman Imami
11. Jamil Quliyev
12. Eyyub Ibrahimov
13. Shirmamed Mamedov
14. Zohrab Abbasov
15. Teymur Teymurov
16. Asiman Azizli
17. Karim Zeynalov
18. Terlan Talibzade
19. Sevda Nuriyeva
20. Gulnure Akbarzade

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tragic plane crash claims young Azerbaijani football talent - VIDEO
19:56
Football

Tragic plane crash claims young Azerbaijani football talent - VIDEO

A 13-year-old footballer, Mahammadali Eganov, who played for Baku's Ganjlik club, was among those who tragically lost their lives in the Embraer plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan Football Federation expresses support for Azerbaijan – PHOTO
17:25
Football

Kazakhstan Football Federation expresses support for Azerbaijan – PHOTO

The Kazakhstan Football Federation has expressed condolences following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane
Venue announced for Azerbaijan Cup final
16:58
Football

Venue announced for Azerbaijan Cup final

The final game will be held on June 1
Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Kady expresses condolences for plane crash
16:33
Football

Kady expresses condolences for plane crash

Former Qarabag FK footballer Kady Borges has extended his condolences following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane
Mohamed Salah sets European benchmark, Andrade shines in Azerbaijan - STATISTICS
16:16
Football

Mohamed Salah sets European benchmark, Andrade shines in Azerbaijan - STATISTICS

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has made an impressive mark in the Premier League this season, with 15 goals and 11 assists

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
Emrah Celikel: "Sevilla has not sent a new offer for Juninho"
24 December 09:00
Azerbaijan football

Emrah Celikel: "Sevilla has not sent a new offer for Juninho"

"There is no significant update yet"