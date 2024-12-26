List of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya for training camp announced

The list of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya, Turkiye, for a training camp has been revealed.

This information was shared by the AFFA press service, Idman.biz reports.

The training camp for the referees assigned to the games of the Misli Premier League will take place from January 6 to 12. The camp will be led by Frank De Bleeckere, Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee. During the camp, seminars will be conducted for assistant referees by UEFA specialist Leif Lindberg, VAR expert Christof Dierick, UEFA head coach for physical preparation Werner Helsen, and UEFA convention coordinator Leonid Kaloshin, covering both theoretical and practical aspects.

17 referees and 20 assistant referees will participate in the training camp.

Referees:

1. Aliyar Aghayev

2. Elchin Masiyev

3. Kamal Umudlu

4. Rauf Jabarov

5. Ingilab Mammadov

6. Ravan Hamzazada

7. Rashad Ahmadov

8. Farid Hajiyev

9. Tural Gurbanov

10. Rauf Allahverdiyev

11. Javid Jalilov

12. Ali Aliyev

13. Kamran Aliyev

14. Nijat Ismailov

15. Kamranbey Rahimov

16. Elvin Bayramov

17. Akbar Ahmadov



Assistant Referees:

1. Zeynal Zeynalov

2. Akif Amirali

3. Elshad Abdullayev

4. Parvin Talibov

5. Namik Huseynov

6. Vusal Mammadov

7. Kamran Bayramov

8. Muslum Aliyev

9. Rahil Ramazanov

10. Rahman Imami

11. Jamil Quliyev

12. Eyyub Ibrahimov

13. Shirmamed Mamedov

14. Zohrab Abbasov

15. Teymur Teymurov

16. Asiman Azizli

17. Karim Zeynalov

18. Terlan Talibzade

19. Sevda Nuriyeva

20. Gulnure Akbarzade



