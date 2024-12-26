List of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya for training camp announced

The list of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya, Turkiye, for a training camp has been revealed.
This information was shared by the AFFA press service, Idman.biz reports.
The training camp for the referees assigned to the games of the Misli Premier League will take place from January 6 to 12. The camp will be led by Frank De Bleeckere, Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee. During the camp, seminars will be conducted for assistant referees by UEFA specialist Leif Lindberg, VAR expert Christof Dierick, UEFA head coach for physical preparation Werner Helsen, and UEFA convention coordinator Leonid Kaloshin, covering both theoretical and practical aspects.
17 referees and 20 assistant referees will participate in the training camp.
Referees:
1. Aliyar Aghayev
2. Elchin Masiyev
3. Kamal Umudlu
4. Rauf Jabarov
5. Ingilab Mammadov
6. Ravan Hamzazada
7. Rashad Ahmadov
8. Farid Hajiyev
9. Tural Gurbanov
10. Rauf Allahverdiyev
11. Javid Jalilov
12. Ali Aliyev
13. Kamran Aliyev
14. Nijat Ismailov
15. Kamranbey Rahimov
16. Elvin Bayramov
17. Akbar Ahmadov
Assistant Referees:
1. Zeynal Zeynalov
2. Akif Amirali
3. Elshad Abdullayev
4. Parvin Talibov
5. Namik Huseynov
6. Vusal Mammadov
7. Kamran Bayramov
8. Muslum Aliyev
9. Rahil Ramazanov
10. Rahman Imami
11. Jamil Quliyev
12. Eyyub Ibrahimov
13. Shirmamed Mamedov
14. Zohrab Abbasov
15. Teymur Teymurov
16. Asiman Azizli
17. Karim Zeynalov
18. Terlan Talibzade
19. Sevda Nuriyeva
20. Gulnure Akbarzade
