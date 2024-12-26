Former Azerbaijan coach Robert Prosinecki ranked among the underrated players in football history

The list of football players who have not received the recognition they deserve has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the ranking was published by Give Me Sport, and among those listed is Robert Prosinecki, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team.

He is ranked as the 5th most underrated player. The list is led by Danish footballer Michael Laudrup.

1. Mikael Laudrup (Denmark)

2. Thomas Muller (Germany)

3. Jordan Henderson (England)

4. Dani Carvajal (Spain)

5. Robert Prosinecki (Croatia)

6. Franck Ribery (France)

7. Sergio Busquets (Spain)

8. Gheorghe Hagi (Romania)

9. Michael Carrick (England)

10. Rudi Voller (Germany)



Robert Prosinecki coached the Azerbaijan national team from 2014 to 2017.



Idman.biz