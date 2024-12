Seymur Mammadov, captain of Azerbaijan's national minifootball team, has announced his retirement from international football, Idman.biz reports.

According to the team's head coach, Elshad Guliyev, who spoke to AZERTAC, Mammadov will no longer receive call-ups to the national squad. "Seymur will likely join the coaching staff of the national minifootball team," Guliyev stated.

For context, Mammadov currently competes in the Azerbaijan futsal championship.

Idman.biz