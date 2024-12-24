Musa Gurbanli: "We all want Juninho to stay"

Interview with Qarabag striker Musa Gurbanli on Futbolxeber.az

- In your final match of the year, you secured a 2:0 victory over Araz-Nakhchivan. How challenging was the game for Qarabag?

- It was a tough match, as expected. Araz-Nakhchivan is a very strong team and has been performing impressively this season. They are also in good form and our closest competitor in the league standings. Therefore, we prepared thoroughly for the game. The first half was particularly challenging, but we regrouped after the break and, thankfully, came out victorious.

- Can we say that the goal scored near the end of the first half made things easier for your team?

- Yes, absolutely. The game was intense, and scoring a goal was crucial for us. It gave us the motivation to perform even better in the second half and ultimately secure the win.

- Early in the second half, the opponent's goal was disallowed. How did this impact the match?

- I believe that disallowing their goal significantly affected the course of the game. If the score had been equalized at 1:1, they would have gained momentum and played with more determination, making things harder for us. However, since the goal wasn’t counted, we managed to maintain control and sealed the game with our second goal.

- Is there more competition for Qarabag in the league compared to previous seasons?

- Definitely. The intense preparation for the Araz-Nakhchivan match reflects this growing competition. They gave us a tough challenge throughout the game. Nevertheless, we remain focused on our objectives and strive for maximum points in every match.

- One hot topic recently has been Juninho's potential transfer to Sevilla. How do you think this might impact Qarabag?

- Juninho is an integral part of our team. He is a high-caliber player with many strengths, and I’ve learned a lot from him as someone in the same position. Naturally, we all hope he stays with us. However, the decision is his to make in consultation with the club. We wish for the best outcome for both sides.

- You’ve scored three goals in recent matches. Can fans expect the prolific Musa Gurbanli to return in the new year?

- I was sidelined for a while due to surgery, which impacted my form. Right now, I’m working hard to regain my rhythm. Playing full matches against Sumgayit and about half an hour against Shamakhi provided me with valuable opportunities. Scoring in those games has boosted my confidence, and I’ll continue giving my best to improve and show my full potential.

