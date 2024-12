The leadership of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) congratulated former FIFA referee Tahir Suleymanov on his 60th anniversary.

Sarkhan Hajiyev, the AFFA Executive Vice President, presented Suleymanov with a jersey featuring the number 60 in honor of the milestone, Idman.biz reports.

The celebrant expressed his gratitude for the attention shown to him.

