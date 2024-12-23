Two Azerbaijani referees reach FIFA's first category for the first time

For the first time in Azerbaijani football history, two referees have been promoted to FIFA's prestigious First Category.

International referee Elchin Masiyev has joined the ranks of FIFA’s First Category referees, Idman.biz reports.

The 33-year-old earned this promotion in recognition of his exceptional officiating in international matches.

Previously, Aliyar Aghayev also achieved First Category status, marking a historic moment with two Azerbaijani referees now holding this elite rank simultaneously.

Meanwhile, another FIFA referee, Kamal Umudlu, will continue officiating as a Second Category referee.

