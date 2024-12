Zire goalkeeper Aydin Bayramov played his 100th game in the Azerbaijan championships.

The press service of the representative of the capital published information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The anniversary of the 28-year-old goalkeeper coincided with the XVIII round of the Misli Premier League.

He was on the field for 90 minutes in the away match against Sabail (1:0).

