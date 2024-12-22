Kepaz captain: "Staying in the 9th place is not a bad result, we don't want to be the last" - INTERVIEW

Kepaz captain Yegor Khvalko's interview to Sportal.az

- Kepaz drew 0:0 with Sumgait in the last game of the year. Do you think you could win this match?

- We were well prepared for this game. It was the last meeting of the year. I think we showed quality football against Sumgait. We had quite a few goal episodes. It was also possible to take advantage of them. Just failed to use the scoring episodes in the first half. Sorry. Anyway, we left with a point.

- Kepaz scored more goals in this match compared to its opponent. Did your team lose two points or gain one?

- As I said, we looked better in the first half than in the second half. In the second half, I think Sumgait was better. We could win, and there was a danger of losing. In this sense, the score is fair. Personally, I think so based on what I've seen.

- Your team finished 2024 on the 9th place. Perhaps not finishing the year last will motivate you?

- Of course, we don't want to be the last. In this sense, at least staying in the 9th place is not bad. We will continue our struggle even after winter. We will play for successful results.

- How was the first half of the season for Kepaz? Do you think you could have done better, or was that your best?

- We can divide this part of the season into two stages. I think we started the season badly. Everyone remembers it well. There were games where we had to win points. But it didn't work. Anyway, the second part of the season is coming and we have to increase.

- What do you think can be changed after winter? Do you believe that Kepaz will stay in the Premier League? Sabail will be your main competitor for this?

- I think there will be new transfers and purposeful reinforcements. Everything is in our hands. We have to win points so that we don't stop and look at our opponents. I strongly believe that this will happen. Our team will fight until the end.

- I wonder if you have any offers from Azerbaijani or European clubs, or are you not thinking about leaving Kepaz? Anyway, the club's new stadium is being built and will you want to play there?

- No, I have no offer from any club. Let's see how everything will be. I don't want to get so far ahead of the future. Of course, I want to play in the new stadium of Kepaz. But I repeat, there is still a long time to go. Now I will focus on our games in the second half of the season.

Idman.biz