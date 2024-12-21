Guardiola explained why he does not trust young players

One of the highly anticipated football matches today will be the match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham.

Pep Guardiola, the head coach of the City team, answered the question about why he does not trust the young players despite the personnel problems in the team, Idman.biz reports.

The expert said that maybe this is unfair: "Maybe I'm wrong." But in my opinion, right now it is the main players who have to show who we are. They should take us forward and try to change the situation."

Manchester City has lost 7 of its last 10 matches in all competitions. After 15 games in the English championship, Guardiola's team has 27 points and is in 5th place.

Idman.biz