Azerbaijani players drawn against Galatasaray and Trabzonspor in Turkish Cup group phase

Azerbaijani footballers Renat Dadashov, Hasan Nazarli (Ankaragucu), and Vusal Isgandarli (Boluspor), who are playing in Turkiye, have learned their opponents in the group stage of the Turkish Cup.

Based on the draw results, Ankaragucu will be placed in Group A, Idman.biz reports.

The opponents of the capital club will be Trabzonspor, Alanyaspor, Caykur Rizespor, Karagumruk, and Iskenderunspor.

Boluspor, on the other hand, will compete in Group C against Galatasaray, Basaksehir, Konyaspor, Eyupspor, and Corum. In Group B, teams such as Fenerbahce, Kasimpasa, Gaziantep, Goztepe, Istanbulspor, and Erzurumspor will battle it out. Group D will feature Besiktas, Sivasspor, Antalyaspor, Bodrum, Kocaelispor, and Kirklarelispor.

