Elvin Cafarquliyev: "The European League issue is mostly resolved" - Interview

Qarabag won 1-0 against Shamakhi in an away match postponed from the 3rd round of the Premier League yesterday.

After the match, Elvin Cafarquliyev, the left-back of the Aghdam team, spoke with Sportal.az, answering their questions, Idman.biz reports.

- Can you share your thoughts on the match?

- It was a very tough game. We scored in the final moments. Generally, our games against Shamakhi are always challenging. There are factors like the weather and the artificial pitch at the stadium. The opponent also played very compactly. Thank goodness we scored the crucial goal and secured the victory.



- You'll face Araz-Nakhchivan in three days. Won’t it be hard to recover physically?

- Of course, it’s difficult. However, we are used to it. We’ve been playing this schedule for several years now. Our focus is on the game against "Araz-Nakhchivan." It’s the last match of the year, and we want to finish with a win.



- You have two more matches left in the Europa League. What are your expectations?

- I can’t promise that we will finish the games with victories. In a large part, the issue is already settled. However, we will do everything we can to end those matches with wins.



- You are one of the candidates for the Best Local Footballer of the Year award. What are your thoughts on this? And who do you think deserves this title?

- I wouldn’t consider myself deserving of it. Maybe that wouldn't be fair (laughs). I appreciate anyone who votes for me or supports me. May the most deserving player win.



Idman.biz