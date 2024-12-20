20 December 2024
Gurban Gurbanov outranks Fernando Santos in December's Top 500 coaches list

The December rankings of the world's strongest football coaches have been released.

The list features the top 500 football experts globally, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan's sole representative in the rankings is Gurban Gurbanov, head coach of Qarabag FK, who has accumulated 1,646 points, placing him 160th worldwide.

The 52-year-old coach experienced a loss of 12 points compared to the previous rankings, resulting in a 14-position drop.

Meanwhile, Kurban Berdyev, the Russian head coach of Turan Tovuz, holds 1,796 points and is ranked 58th in the world, down by one position.

In contrast, Fernando Santos, who leads the Azerbaijani national team, is ranked 185th with 1,624 points, having advanced 7 positions. However, the Portuguese coach remains behind both Gurbanov and Berdyev.

At the top of the list is Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, who leads with an impressive 2,162 points.

Idman.biz

