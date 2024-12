Italy’s Milan plan to sack their head coach Paulo Fonseca.

They have already begun the search for a new manager, Idman.biz reports.

The club is disappointed with Fonseca’s outcomes and wants a local one.

Maurizio Sarri and Roberto Manci are the potential replacements. Serie A club representative is also considering Massimiliano Allegri option.

For context, Milan is 8th in the tournament table with 23 points from 15 games.

Idman.biz