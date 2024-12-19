Mahir Emreli and Miroslav Klose resolve disagreement: "I don’t hold a grudge"

A disagreement has occurred between Mahir Emreli, a member of the Azerbaijani national team who plays for Germany’s Nürnberg club, and head coach Miroslav Klose.

Idman.biz, citing Qafqazinfo, reports that the local publication nn.de reported on the issue.

The dispute was caused by Emreli's early substitution in the match against Cologne, which ended in a 1:3 defeat. The forward was substituted in the 46th minute of the game, and he expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision.

Emreli even shared a post about the situation on his Instagram account but later deleted it.

Klose was concerned about Mahir’s behavior and, after the match, the two had a conversation. The national team striker disagreed with the coach’s views on his passive performance, but they managed to resolve the issue.

Klose commented on the matter: “I don’t hold a grudge against anyone. We spoke and he understood everything. It’s important for players to express their concerns or dissatisfaction. They must also understand me.”

As a result, Emreli returned to the team’s training sessions. During practice, his teammate Berkay Yılmaz accidentally kicked him on the foot. Although Emreli felt significant pain, he was able to resume his training shortly thereafter.

