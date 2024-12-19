Fire breaks out at Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo - VIDEO

A large fire engulfed Syria's largest stadium in Aleppo, causing considerable damage but no reported injuries, officials say.

The origin of the blaze remains unclear, Idman.biz reports.

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening at Aleppo International Stadium, reportedly starting in the reception hall, according to the Syrian Civil Defense (SCD). Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames after two hours, and no casualties were found within the stadium.

It is uncertain whether the fire was deliberately started or if it occurred accidentally. The Syrian White Helmets confirmed that the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Idman.biz