Borussia Dortmund’s winless streak in all competitions has reached four matches.

Nuri Shahin's team is currently in 8th place in the Bundesliga and 9th in the Champions League, Idman.biz reports.

German media reports that Nuri Shahin holds great respect among the players, and his highly sincere evaluations are well-received by the fans.

The club's management still believes that under his leadership, Borussia will achieve stable success and secure a place in the Champions League.

Shahin has a good relationship with the club's management. However, this doesn’t eliminate the pressure. Shahin understands that to maintain his position, he needs to start achieving consistent results.

