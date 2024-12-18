AFFA to transfer Mingachevir to ASTA: Proposal presented at Executive Committee meeting

Although no decision was made at yesterday’s meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, several issues were discussed, and guests were invited to share their proposals.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolinfo.az, reports that businessman Adnan Ahmadzada’s involvement in Azerbaijani football is becoming a reality.

Despite his earlier attempt to deny the news on social media, claiming it was false, it has now been revealed that he was not truthful. This is because a representative from his company, ASTA (Azerbaijan Sport Talents Academy), attended the meeting of the committee.

The individual presented a proposal regarding the Mingachevir club. The project includes infrastructure development in the city of the same name and plans to form a strong team. ASTA intends to promote the First League club to the Premier League within 2-3 years.

While no official decision has been made yet, the Executive Committee has given preliminary approval for the transfer of Mingachevir to Adnan Ahmadzada. The final decision will be made at a meeting scheduled for January.

Idman.biz