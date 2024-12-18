FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

The highly anticipated final of the Intercontinental Cup will take place today in Qatar.

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium, Idman.biz reports.

This marks the Spanish giants debut in the tournament, as they enter directly into the final.

On their journey to the decider, Pachuca defeated Botafogo 3-0 in the American derby and overcame Al-Ahly (Egypt) in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw (6-5).

The match kicks off at 21:00 Baku time, with Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela officiating.