Manchester City revealed their transfer plans for the upcoming winter window.

The club is eyeing four new signings to strengthen its squad, Idman.biz reports.

Manager Pep Guardiola has identified key positions requiring reinforcements: a defensive midfielder, a second striker, a center-back, and a right-back.

The urgency comes as the team has struggled recently, suffering 8 losses in their last 11 matches.

Idman.biz