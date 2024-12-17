17 December 2024
EN

Andrey Popovich: "I would love to play against Ukraine in the Azerbaijani National team" – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
17 December 2024 18:02
12
Andrey Popovich: "I would love to play against Ukraine in the Azerbaijani National team" – INTERVIEW

Former goalkeeper of the Azerbaijani national team, Andrey Popovich, originally from Ukraine, gave an interview to Sportal.az.

- The Azerbaijani national team is in the same group as Ukraine in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, along with Iceland. The other team in the group will be the winner of the France-Croatia match. Do you think the draw has been favorable for the Azerbaijani team?
- Yes, I’ve looked at the draw results. Honestly, it’s a strong group. I can’t say if it’s good or bad. Looking at our ranking, we knew we would be in a tough group no matter what. This is still a good group.

- Do you think people in Ukraine view Azerbaijan as a weaker opponent?
- I don’t think the Ukrainian team will underestimate Azerbaijan. My parents and friends have sent messages and talked about the group. I told them that I would really love to play against Ukraine in the Azerbaijani national team.

- What do you think, can the Azerbaijani national team earn points against Ukraine? Is a victory realistic?
- It will be difficult, but anything is possible. It depends on how each team prepares for the match. Time will tell.

- The Azerbaijani national team was relegated from League C to League D in the Nations League. After this setback, do you think the team can achieve good results in the qualifiers?
- I think the players understand that they need to improve the situation themselves. That’s why they will come out with great motivation. I hope the Azerbaijani national team will perform well.

- You probably wouldn’t have wanted one of the opponents to be France, given they beat our team 10-0 in the past. Last year, France won 14-0 against Gibraltar...
- I don’t even know what to say. Of course, I wouldn’t want to lose by such a score. But as a player, I would love to play against France and test my strength against such an opponent. I believe the Azerbaijani national team will fight until the end against every opponent.

- In a match between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, which team would you support?
- It’s hard to say. Both are my home countries. So, I’ll focus on enjoying good football.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Giorgi Kantaria: "Everything was turned upside down" – INTERVIEW
16:36
Football

Giorgi Kantaria: "Everything was turned upside down" – INTERVIEW

Giorgi Kantaria, who left Shamakhi under mysterious circumstances, shared his thoughts
Lamine Yamal: ‘No longer free walks with friends’ - INTERVIEW
16:30
Football

Lamine Yamal: ‘No longer free walks with friends’ - INTERVIEW

Lamine revealed that the news of his victory reached him at the "Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper," FC Barcelona's training center
Isgandar Javadov: “I am concerned about what is happening at Neftchi” – INTERVIEW
15:35
Football

Isgandar Javadov: “I am concerned about what is happening at Neftchi” – INTERVIEW

Today, a tournament dedicated to the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis is being held among football veterans
Ukraine player disqualified ahead of World Cup qualifiers
14:51
Football

Ukraine player disqualified ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine, Azerbaijan's opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, faced a significant setback
National team player returns to Azerbaijan
14:32
Football

National team player returns to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani national team footballer Jalal Huseynov has changed clubs

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating
15 December 12:54
Football

Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating

The UEFA ranking of the clubs has been announced
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz