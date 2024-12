Azerbaijani national team footballer Jalal Huseynov has changed clubs.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the 21-year-old defender has reached an agreement with Shamakhi FC.

Huseynov has been loaned from the Bulgarian club Arda until the end of the season.

He previously played for Shamakhi on loan during the 2022/2023 season. After joining Arda in the summer of 2023, he made 45 appearances and scored 1 goal for the club.

