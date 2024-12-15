Atalanta claim 10th consecutive victory, Juventus struggles with draw streak - VIDEO

The 16th round of the Italian Serie A brought contrasting fortunes for the league's top teams.

Idman.biz reports that Atalanta continued their incredible form, securing their 10th consecutive victory. *The Bergamo side defeated

Cagliari away,* with a decisive goal from Nicolo Zaniolo.

Napoli staged an impressive comeback against Udinese, overturning an early deficit to win 3–1 after scoring three goals in the second half.

Juventus, however, extended their unbeaten streak in a less convincing fashion. Facing bottom-placed Venezia, the Turin club narrowly avoided defeat with a penalty in the 90+5th minute, resulting in their fourth consecutive draw.

Serie A Results - Round 16

- Cagliari 0–1 Atalanta

- Udinese 1–3 Napoli



- Juventus 2–2 Venezia

Atalanta’s dominance, Napoli’s resilience, and Juventus’s struggle to convert draws into wins continue to shape the Serie A standings.

Idman.biz