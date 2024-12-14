Javid Huseynov: "The field did not allow us to play"

"This match was important for both teams. We are in the last place."

The head coach of Sabail Javid Huseynov said this at the press conference held after the match against Shamakhi of the 16th round of the Misli Premier Leagu, Idman.biz reports.

The young coach evaluated the away match: "We came to Shamakhi to win." But we return with 1 point. The condition of the field did not allow playing. The weather conditions were also known from the beginning. It was not good to play on the ice. We will prepare for an important match with Zire. For me, every match is the same, it doesn't matter the opponents. It is my 4th match in the club. I wanted to win."

The match Shamakhi - Sabail ended with a score of 0:0.

Idman.biz