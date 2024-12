Kylian Mbappe was chosen as the best French footballer of the 2023/24 season by L'Equipe.

The forward of Real Madrid was awarded this honor for the fourth time, Idman.biz reports.

Mbappe scored 56 points in the survey. He is five points ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba in the second place. Milan Mike Menian scored 24 points, Real Eduardo Camavinga 17 and Aurelien Chouamey scored 16 points, Atletico Antoine Griezmann and Brest Le-Melu scored 15 points each.

Idman.biz