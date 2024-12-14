Vadim Vasiliev found a job: "I was waiting for this moment"

Former Azerbaijan national football player Vadim Vasiliev will work as an assistant coach at Shafa, which plays in the II League.

This was told by the veteran striker himself to Idman.biz.

51-year-old Vasiliev, who had a stroke at the beginning of February this year, said that he is ready to work: "I will work as an assistant to the head coach. We have agreed all issues with the club management. I am also satisfied with the salary. Of course, it is better than sitting at home. I have been unemployed for months, this offer was very good. I will start work in 1-2 days. I am happy because I have been waiting for this moment for so long."

According to him, his health condition is much better than before: "I am continuing my treatment. I go to physical therapy. Everything is slowly left behind."

Shafa ranked second in the tournament table with 31 points after 12 rounds. The team is 5 points behind the leader Shahdag Gusar.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz