Azerbaijan's opponents for 2026 World Cup qualifiers revealed

The draw for the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been held.

The opponents of the Azerbaijan national team have now been revealed, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan has been placed in Group D, which consists of four teams. Under the leadership of head coach Fernando Santos, the Azerbaijani national team will face the winner of the match between France and Croatia, as well as Ukraine and Iceland.

The matches will take place in 2025. Only the group winner will directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup, while the second-place team will advance to the playoffs.

For reference, the 54 participants in the qualifying stage, which excludes Russia, have been divided into 12 groups. Six groups will have four teams, and six groups will have five teams.

Idman.biz