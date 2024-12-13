13 December 2024
Rodri named Men's World Best Player 2024

13 December 2024 11:10
Rodri named Men’s World Best Player 2024

The IFFHS has announced the best football player of 2024.

Idman.biz reports that in voting conducted among representatives of countries, Rodri emerged as the winner.

The Spanish national team and Manchester City midfielder, who also won the Ballon d'Or recently, scored 191 points. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid) came second with 166 points, while Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid) secured third place with 62 points.

IFFHS 2024 Best Football Players Ranking
1. Rodri (Spain, Manchester City - England) - 191 points
2. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid - Spain) - 166 points
3. Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid - Spain) - 62 points
4. Lamine Yamal (Spain, FC Barcelona - Spain) - 39 points
5. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City - England) - 35 points
Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid - Spain) - 35 points
6. Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid - Spain) - 10 points
7. Harry Kane (England, FC Bayern München - Germany) - 9 points
8. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, FC Inter Milan - Italy) - 8 points
9. Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris SG/Real Madrid - Spain) - 7 points

