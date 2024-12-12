Qarabag coach penalized for insulting AFFA

Rashad Sadygov, the head coach of Qarabag’s U17 team, has been penalized by the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) for his behavior during a match.

Idman.biz reports that, Sadygov, a former member of the Azerbaijan national football team, was sanctioned following his actions during the U17 League match between Sabah and Qarabag.

In the 57th minute of the game, he insulted the referees and the federation, leading to his red card.

As a result, the AFFA Disciplinary Committee handed down a 5-match ban for Sadygov.

Idman.biz