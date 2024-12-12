UEFA sanctions Armenia

UEFA has penalized the Armenian Football Federation following incidents during the Nations League match between Armenia and the Faroe Islands on November 14.

Idman.biz reports that Armenian fans displayed prohibited banners and used pyrotechnics during the game. As a result, UEFA fined Armenia €17,500 for the banners and €20,000 for the pyrotechnics.

Additionally, Armenia will play its next home match in a partially closed stadium, with 500 seats in the stands blocked off. UEFA has also placed the team under a two-year probationary period for its home matches.

For context, Armenia lost the home game against the Faroe Islands 0:1.

Idman.biz