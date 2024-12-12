Two wins in six matches lead to coaching change

Luis Garcia has been appointed as the head coach of Qatar's national football team.

The 43-year-old Spanish coach replaces Tintin Marquez, under whom he served as an assistant coach over the past year, Idman.biz reports.

Garcia spent much of his playing career at Espanyol and has also coached the club. Additionally, he represented Spain in seven matches during the 2007–2008 period.

The decision to change the head coach was driven by Qatar's poor performance in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team managed to secure only two wins out of their first six group-stage matches, complicating their path to the tournament.

Idman.biz