Qarabag seek victory in final European clash of 2024 against Elfsborg

Azerbaijani champion Qarabag are set to play their next European match today in the UEFA Europa League.

The Aghdam team will face Sweden's Elfsborg in the sixth round of the league phase, Idman.biz reports.

Under the guidance of head coach Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag aim to secure points in their final European match of 2024. The club’s only victory so far was achieved in an away match, and they will look to build on that success in Sweden.

Europa League, League Phase

Matchday 6, December 12

00:00 (Baku time): Elfsborg (Sweden) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Boras Arena

Referee: Antonio Nobre (Portugal)

Qarabag will play its next match on January 25, 2025, against Romania’s FCSB in Baku.

Rank Team Pl W D L GD Pts 1 Athletic 6 5 1 0 11-2 16 2 Lazio 5 4 1 0 11-2 13 3 Eintracht 5 4 1 0 10-5 13 4 Galatasaray 5 3 2 0 13-9 11 5 Anderlecht 5 3 2 0 9-5 11 6 Ajax 5 3 1 1 13-3 10 7 Lyon 5 3 1 1 12-5 10 8 Rangers 5 3 1 1 12-6 10 9 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 10-6 10 10 FSCB 5 3 1 1 7-5 10 11 Ferencvaros 5 3 0 2 11-5 9 12 Manchester United 5 2 3 0 10-7 9 13 Victoria Plzen 5 2 3 0 9-7 9 14 Olympiacos 5 2 2 1 5-3 8 15 Fenerbahce 6 2 2 2 7-9 8 16 Real Sociedad 5 2 1 2 7-6 7 17 Bodo/Glimt 5 2 1 2 8-8 7 18 Braga 5 2 1 2 7-7 7 19 Alkmaar 5 2 1 2 7-7 7 20 Midtjylland 5 2 1 2 5-5 7 21 Rome 5 1 3 1 5-5 6 22 Besiktas 5 2 0 3 5-11 6 23 Port 5 1 2 2 10-10 5 24 Union 5 1 2 2 3-4 5 25 Hoffenheim 5 1 2 2 5-8 5 26 Slavia 5 1 1 3 4-5 4 27 PAOK 5 1 1 3 5-8 4 28 Elfsborg 5 1 1 3 7-11 4 29 Twente 5 0 3 2 4-7 3 30 Malmo 5 1 0 4 4-10 3 31 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 5 1 0 4 5-12 3 32 Qarabag 5 1 0 4 4-13 3 33 Ludogorets 5 0 2 3 1-6 2 34 RFS 5 0 2 3 4-10 2 35 Nice 5 0 2 3 5-12 2 36 Dynamo Kyiv 5 0 0 5 1-12 0

Idman.biz