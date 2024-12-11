Lionel Messi speaks at Baku event in front of fans - VIDEO

The football legend Lionel Messi, who is currently in Baku, made a special appearance at an exciting event with his fans at the Baku Crystal Hall.

Messi expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received during today’s meeting, Idman.biz reports.

The Argentine star thanked the fans for their support, saying, "This is my first time in Azerbaijan. Thank you for the warm welcome. During this visit, I had the chance to explore Azerbaijan’s rich culture and meet its wonderful people. On behalf of myself and my teammates, I would like to thank everyone who made this event possible. The support and hospitality have been incredible. Thank you so much!"

Idman.biz