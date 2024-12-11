Mbappé's injury puts rest of 2024 in doubt after Champions League setback

Initial assessments regarding the condition of Kylian Mbappé, the forward for Real Madrid, have been revealed.

The French footballer, who sustained an injury during the Champions League match against Atalanta, is at risk of missing the rest of 2024, Idman.biz reports.

While the severity of his injury has not yet been fully determined, it is expected that Mbappé will not play in LaLiga's upcoming match against Rayo Vallecano on December 14 due to muscle pain. He is also likely to miss the Intercontinental Cup final four days later.

If the injury is found to be more serious, he will not be available for Real Madrid’s final 2024 match against Sevilla. Mbappé's limp exit from the field suggests that his condition is not improving.

Mbappé contributed to Real Madrid's 3-2 away victory over Atalanta with one goal.

Idman.biz