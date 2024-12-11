UEFA Rankings: Azerbaijan's position announced

The latest UEFA country rankings have been revealed, highlighting the impact of recent Champions League league phase matches.

Idman.biz reports that the results from the sixth round of league phase matches on the first day caused minor point adjustments, but there were no changes in the overall standings. Azerbaijan remains in 27th place in Europe with 19.625 points.

This season, Azerbaijan has gained 2.875 points. The contributions to the country’s total include:

• Zira and Qarabag: 1.250 points each

• Sabah: 0.250 points

• Sumgayit: 0.125 points

England continues to lead at the top of the table with 97.928 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 12.196 97.928 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 10.125 85.481 8/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 9.285 79.846 7/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 9.875 77.785 8/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 9.214 64.379 6/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 7.333 59.233 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 10.475 56.491 5/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 9.000 50.200 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 8.300 41.850 4/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 6.500 40.100 4/ 5 11 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 6.875 33.675 4/ 5 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 5.375 33.250 2/ 4 13 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 5.875 32.500 3/ 4 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 5.800 32.100 3/ 5 15 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 5.200 31.775 3/ 5 16 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 5.250 31.575 2/ 4 17 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.375 31.125 1/ 4 18 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 7.500 30.750 2/ 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.375 26.525 1/ 4 20 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 2.900 24.675 2/ 5 21 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 2.600 23.400 2/ 5 22 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 6.750 22.500 3/ 4 23 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 5.125 22.500 1/ 4 24 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 5.500 22.475 3/ 4 25 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 1/ 4 26 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 4.875 20.375 1/ 4 27 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 1/ 4 28 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.125 19.375 1/ 4 29 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 30 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 5.875 17.125 2/ 4 31 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 1.875 14.250 1/ 4 32 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 3.875 13.500 1/ 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 3.625 12.583 1/ 4 34 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 1/ 4 35 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.375 11.750 1/ 4 37 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 3.000 11.500 1/ 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.000 11.500 1/ 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 2.750 10.875 1/ 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 43 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 44 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 45 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 46 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.000 7.833 1/ 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 1/ 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.375 5.500 1/ 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz