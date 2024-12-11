UEFA Rankings: Azerbaijan's position announced

The latest UEFA country rankings have been revealed, highlighting the impact of recent Champions League league phase matches.
Idman.biz reports that the results from the sixth round of league phase matches on the first day caused minor point adjustments, but there were no changes in the overall standings. Azerbaijan remains in 27th place in Europe with 19.625 points.
This season, Azerbaijan has gained 2.875 points. The contributions to the country’s total include:
• Zira and Qarabag: 1.250 points each
• Sabah: 0.250 points
• Sumgayit: 0.125 points
England continues to lead at the top of the table with 97.928 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
12.196
|
97.928
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
10.125
|
85.481
|
8/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
9.285
|
79.846
|
7/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
9.875
|
77.785
|
8/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
9.214
|
64.379
|
6/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
7.333
|
59.233
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
10.475
|
56.491
|
5/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
9.000
|
50.200
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
8.300
|
41.850
|
4/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
6.500
|
40.100
|
4/ 5
|
11
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
6.875
|
33.675
|
4/ 5
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
5.375
|
33.250
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
5.875
|
32.500
|
3/ 4
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
5.800
|
32.100
|
3/ 5
|
15
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
5.200
|
31.775
|
3/ 5
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
5.250
|
31.575
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.375
|
31.125
|
1/ 4
|
18
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
7.500
|
30.750
|
2/ 4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.375
|
26.525
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
2.900
|
24.675
|
2/ 5
|
21
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
2.600
|
23.400
|
2/ 5
|
22
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
6.750
|
22.500
|
3/ 4
|
23
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
5.125
|
22.500
|
1/ 4
|
24
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
5.500
|
22.475
|
3/ 4
|
25
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
4.875
|
20.375
|
1/ 4
|
27
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
28
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.125
|
19.375
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
30
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
5.875
|
17.125
|
2/ 4
|
31
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
1.875
|
14.250
|
1/ 4
|
32
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
3.875
|
13.500
|
1/ 4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
3.625
|
12.583
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.375
|
11.750
|
1/ 4
|
37
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
11.500
|
1/ 4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.000
|
11.500
|
1/ 4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
2.750
|
10.875
|
1/ 4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
43
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
44
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
45
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
46
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.000
|
7.833
|
1/ 4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
1/ 4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.375
|
5.500
|
1/ 4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz