11 December 2024
EN

UEFA Rankings: Azerbaijan's position announced

Football
News
11 December 2024 09:41
22
UEFA Rankings: Azerbaijan's position announced

The latest UEFA country rankings have been revealed, highlighting the impact of recent Champions League league phase matches.

Idman.biz reports that the results from the sixth round of league phase matches on the first day caused minor point adjustments, but there were no changes in the overall standings. Azerbaijan remains in 27th place in Europe with 19.625 points.

This season, Azerbaijan has gained 2.875 points. The contributions to the country’s total include:
• Zira and Qarabag: 1.250 points each
• Sabah: 0.250 points
• Sumgayit: 0.125 points

England continues to lead at the top of the table with 97.928 points.

#

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

12.196

97.928

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

10.125

85.481

8/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

9.285

79.846

7/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

9.875

77.785

8/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

9.214

64.379

6/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

7.333

59.233

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

10.475

56.491

5/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

9.000

50.200

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

8.300

41.850

4/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

6.500

40.100

4/ 5

11

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

6.875

33.675

4/ 5

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

5.375

33.250

2/ 4

13

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

5.875

32.500

3/ 4

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

5.800

32.100

3/ 5

15

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

5.200

31.775

3/ 5

16

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

5.250

31.575

2/ 4

17

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.375

31.125

1/ 4

18

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

7.500

30.750

2/ 4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.375

26.525

1/ 4

20

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

2.900

24.675

2/ 5

21

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

2.600

23.400

2/ 5

22

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

6.750

22.500

3/ 4

23

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

5.125

22.500

1/ 4

24

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

5.500

22.475

3/ 4

25

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

1/ 4

26

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

4.875

20.375

1/ 4

27

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

1/ 4

28

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.125

19.375

1/ 4

29

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

30

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

5.875

17.125

2/ 4

31

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

1.875

14.250

1/ 4

32

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

3.875

13.500

1/ 4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

3.625

12.583

1/ 4

34

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

1/ 4

35

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.375

11.750

1/ 4

37

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

3.000

11.500

1/ 4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.000

11.500

1/ 4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

2.750

10.875

1/ 4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

43

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

44

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

45

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

46

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.000

7.833

1/ 4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

1/ 4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.375

5.500

1/ 4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

RB Leipzig first to exit CL league phase
11:37
Football

RB Leipzig first to exit CL league phase

Leipzig lost all chances of reaching the playoffs
Mbappé's injury puts rest of 2024 in doubt after Champions League setback
11:15
Football

Mbappé's injury puts rest of 2024 in doubt after Champions League setback

Initial assessments regarding the condition of Kylian Mbappé, the forward for Real Madrid, have been revealed
Barcelona face Dortmund away, Juventus to take on Man City
11:01
Football

Barcelona face Dortmund away, Juventus to take on Man City

Nine matches are scheduled for the final game day of 2024
Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg
10:08
Football

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Qarabag will face Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match with three notable absences
Qarabag announces schedule for final training in Sweden
09:57
Football

Qarabag announces schedule for final training in Sweden

The schedule for the pre-match press conference and open training session of Qarabag ahead of their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies
9 December 15:26
Boxing

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

During his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one
Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO
9 December 14:37
Volleyball

Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

Volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars
Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director
8 December 14:23
World football

Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director

Manchester United has parted ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth