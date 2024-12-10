Sabah forward Pavol Safranko: "Denis has the heart to forgive me for the injury"

In a recent interview with Report, Sabah forward Pavol Safranko shared his thoughts about meeting Denis Marandici in the hospital after injuring him during a match against Turan Tovuz.

Idman.biz reports that Safranko described Marandici as a very positive person, saying, "I met with Denis. He is very optimistic, which is great to see. He told me that the doctors at the clinic where he's receiving treatment have done an excellent job, and if everything goes well, he will return to the pitch soon. During our conversation, we discussed how the artificial turf might have played a role in the unfortunate injury. Overall, Denis is a fantastic person, with a very positive outlook on life, and what’s more, he has such a big heart that he will forgive me."

Denis Marandici sustained a serious injury during the Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16 match against Sabah, following a clash with Pavol Safranko. The match ended 1-1 in regular time, but Sabah won the penalty shootout 3-1.

Idman.biz