Jeyhun Sultanov: "Nothing has changed at Neftchi since Samir Abasov’s arrival" – Interview

Former Azerbaijan national team and Neftchi player Jeyhun Sultanov gave an interview for Idman.biz.

- In the 16th round of the Misli Premier League, Sumgayit defeated Neftchi 2-0. Do you think that Vagif Javadov gave Samir Abasov a dose of his own medicine in this match?

- Samir Abasov had previously defeated Neftchi when he was the head coach of Sumgayit. The same players were involved. Vagif Javadov knows Abasov's playing style well. He did whatever was necessary to get the result. I believe that Javadov's team played superior football in this match. He chose the right tactics. The result matched the game.



- What has changed at Neftchi since Samir Abasov’s arrival?

- I wouldn't say much has changed. It will change in December. As of now, things have remained the same. They showed desire in one game but then continued with the same pattern.



- What should Neftchi do to get out of their tough situation?

- I don't think they will make any drastic changes. The players have contracts, and there are limits on foreign players. If they exceed the limit, they will have to pay 50,000 for a new foreign player. Big changes are unlikely. Samir Abasov will try to improve by making one or two player changes. It would be better to start planning next year’s squad now.



- How would you assess Neftchi’s chances in European competitions?

- When Samir Abasov became the head coach, I thought he could take Neftchi to European competitions. But time has shown that with this squad, it is difficult. The gap in points on the league table is too large. He won’t be able to make significant changes during the winter break. So, it will be tough.



- After beating Difaï 6-0 in the Azerbaijan Cup, can Neftchi’s European dreams still be realized through the cup route?

- With this game, it's hard to say Neftchi will win the cup. It's true, the cup route is the most straightforward. But there are tougher opponents ahead. Difai is a team near the bottom of the First League, so beating them isn't really a benchmark. Maybe the cup can still be won, but time will tell.



- Turkish media reports that Abdullah Avcı might become Neftchi’s head coach. In the current situation, how reasonable would this be? Is it realistic to dismiss Samir Abasov?

- I don't find Avcı coming to Neftchi as head coach convincing. Samir Abasov just took over the team. He deserves a chance. Changing coaches every three days could make the situation worse. I don't see this as realistic. To me, this is just a rumor.



Emin Aga

Idman.biz