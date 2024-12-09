8th 2016 UEFA Euro Champion retires: Nani joins the list

The number of players who were part of Portugal's 2016 UEFA Euro Championship team and have since retired has reached eight.

Recently, Nani announced his retirement from professional football, marking the latest departure, Idman.biz reports.

Following Nani's announcement, several key members of that historic team, including Ricardo Carvalho (2017), Eliseu (2018), Eduardo (2020), and Ricardo Quaresma, Bruno Alves, and Éder (2022), had already hung up their boots. The most recent to retire is Pepe, who concluded his career in 2024.

Although many of these champions, including Cristiano Ronaldo, remain active in football, Renato Sanches is among the few still in their prime, aged just 27. The full list of those who have retired from the golden generation now stands at eight.

