Toni Kroos was awarded the title of Sportsman of the Year.

34-year-old German was chosen as the best by Sports Illustrated Deutschland"

magazine, Idman.biz reports.

Kroos, who ended his professional career in the summer, won the Spanish champion, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League with Real in 2024.

This year he was also selected as the best football player in Germany in the 2023/24 season by Kicker and was awarded the

Golden Man award by Tuttosport.

