6 December 2024
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper reveals how he saved Mbappé’s penalty – VIDEO

6 December 2024 10:09
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala has shed light on how he saved Kylian Mbappé’s penalty.

Idman.biz reports that Agirrezabala explained that he anticipated the Real Madrid striker’s direction based on previous observations:

"Nowadays we study everything a lot, I knew he was a good taker.

“He missed the previous one (in Liverpool) and I thought he was going to repeat the side. Luckily that is what happened.

“Being able to beat Real Madrid at home is a very nice thing. On top of that, in recent years it has been difficult for us to get a visit from Madrid, I am very happy with the three points and the team’s work,” he said as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Mbappé missed two penalties within a week—first in the Champions League against Liverpool and later in La Liga against Athletic Club.

