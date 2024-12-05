5 December 2024
Berezutskiy brings in former Russia national team specialist as new coach for Sabah

Football
News
5 December 2024 15:51
30
Sabah head coach Vasiliy Berezutskiy has appointed another assistant coach to his staff.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that Aleksey Antonyuk will now serve as the goalkeeper coach for the "Owls."

The 40-year-old specialist previously worked with Russia's First League team, Rodina. The Russian club has confirmed that Antonyuk has left and will continue his coaching career at Sabah.

Throughout his career, Antonyuk has developed players like Stanislav Agkatsev (goalkeeper for Krasnodar and the Russian national team) and Matvey Safonov (currently playing for PSG).

In 2023, Antonyuk also worked as a coach for the Russia national team.

Vasiliy Berezutskiy had previously brought Dmitri Smirnov and Aleksandr Nagorny from Russia to join his coaching staff.

