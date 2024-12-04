First pair for Azerbaijan Cup quarters determined

The first pair for the quarterfinals of the Azerbaijan Cup has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that this was decided after the Gabala vs Qarabag match on the second day of the R16.

The visiting team, Qarabag, won 2-0 and will face Sabail in the quarter-finals. The capital club had previously defeated Qaradag Lokbatan 2-0.

The quarterfinal matches will take place on February 5 and 27, 2025. The first leg will be hosted by Sabail, and the return leg will be played at Qarabag’s Stadium.

The other three pairs will be finalized after today's matches.

