Barcelona is the only team in Europe's top five leagues this season with two different players scoring 10 or more goals, according to Opta data.

Robert Lewandowski has netted 15 goals, while Raphinha has scored 11, contributing significantly to the team's success, Idman.biz reports.

The Brazilian winger scored a brace in Barcelona's 5-1 victory over Mallorca.

