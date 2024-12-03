Russian coach evaluates the match against Azerbaijan: "The second match was better"

Yuriy Krasnozhan, head coach of the Russia women's national football team, shared his thoughts on the friendly matches played against Azerbaijan.

Reflecting on the tactical changes made in defense, he mentioned that with only one training session, there were doubts about whether the players could fully implement the adjustments, Idman.biz reports.

Krasnozhan thanked his players for their efforts, noting they worked hard to follow the instructions. He also expressed a desire for the second match to have been broadcast, as he felt it offered better content in comparison to the first. Overall, Krasnozhan stated that this year, the team has faced highly competitive opponents.

Russia won both matches against Azerbaijan, each by a 1-0 scoreline.

