The fall of 2024 has been a tough period for Azerbaijani football.

As reported by Idman.biz, our national teams, which are the faces of Azerbaijani football, have ended the year on a disappointing note.

Both the men's and women's senior teams, as well as the U21 teams, have once again failed to meet expectations, leaving their fans frustrated. The situation is even worse for the U17 and U19 teams, whose outcomes were even more tragic.

The U17 and U19 age groups are typically seen as the future of a country's football. Unfortunately, the results of our teams provide nothing but pessimism, leading to the bleak conclusion that "there will be no tomorrow" for Azerbaijani football.

The U17 and U19 teams for both men and women have been part of the European Championship qualifiers, where the results were nothing short of humiliating. The first such match took place on October 30, and in just 34 days, our teams played 11 qualification matches.

Out of these, our players only managed two draws and suffered 9 defeats. Eight of these losses were by large margins, including embarrassing scores like 0:8 and 0:10.

The total number of goals conceded in these 34 days was 43, with our teams scoring just 3 goals in return, leading to a 3:43 defeat overall for the fall season.

The women’s teams fared even worse. Both teams lost all five of their matches, failing to score a single goal while conceding 27. Thirteen goals were conceded by the U17, and 14 by the U19 teams, though the latter played three matches instead of two.

The men’s teams also struggled, with three goals scored and 16 conceded. The U19 team scored twice, while the U17 scored once, both teams conceding 8 goals.

Recent Results:

• October 30: U17 (Women): Serbia 10–0 Azerbaijan

• November 2: U17 (Women): Azerbaijan 0–3 Luxembourg

• November 13: U19: Azerbaijan 0–2 Iceland

• November 13: U17: Hungary 4–0 Azerbaijan

• November 16: U19: Ireland 4–0 Azerbaijan

• November 16: U17: Greece 3–0 Azerbaijan

• November 19: U19: Moldova 2–2 Azerbaijan

• November 19: U17: Azerbaijan 1–1 Romania

• November 26: U19 (Women): Switzerland 8–0 Azerbaijan

• November 29: U19 (Women): Estonia 3–0 Azerbaijan

• December 2: U19 (Women): Azerbaijan 0–3 Cyprus



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz