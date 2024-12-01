Qarabag fell in the UEFA ranking

The UEFA ranking of the clubs has been announced.

The matches of the fifth round of the Champions League and Europa League, and the fourth round of the Conference League have caused some changes, Idman.biz reports.

The position of Azerbaijan's champion Qarabag has also changed. Gurban Gurbanov's team, which lost to Lion at home with a score of 1:4, ranked 62nd.

Agdam club has 32,000 points. Qarabag has taken a step back. Plzen Victoria left Azerbaijani representative behind.

Neftchi is tied for 175th place with 8,000 points. Azerbaijani other clubs - Zire, Sabah, Sumgait are among those sharing 310th place with 4,000 points, Gabala and Shamakhi 323rd place with 3,925 points.

The list is headed by Manchester City with 135,000 points.

Idman.biz