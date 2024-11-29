What are Qarabag’s chances of reaching the Playoffs?

After the fifth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, the chances of each team's progression have been calculated.

According to Idman.biz, experts have created a table outlining the probabilities for the 36 teams in the competition, based on their current standing and possible outcomes. The table presents four possible positions for teams: 1st-8th, 9th-16th, 17th-24th, and 25th-36th.

- Teams finishing in the 1st-8th positions will directly qualify for the Round of 16.

- Teams in the 9th-16th positions will have the advantage of playing the second leg of the playoffs at home.

- Teams ranked 17th-24th will start the playoffs at home.

- The bottom 12 teams (25th-36th) will be eliminated from European competitions.

As for Qarabag, who have earned just 3 points from 5 matches, their situation is clear. The Azerbaijani champions are currently in 32nd place and are considered underdogs in their group.

Experts have concluded that Qarabag no longer have a chance to reach the Round of 16. Their probability of finishing in the top 8 is 0%. For context, the team in 8th place, Rangers, currently has 10 points.

While a direct qualification to the Round of 16 seems unlikely, there is still a possibility for Qarabag to reach this stage through the playoffs. The probability of them finishing in the 9th-24th range is 21%.

The chance of Qarabag finishing in the 9th-16th range, which would allow them to play the second leg of the playoffs at home, is very low – 3%. However, their chances of finishing in the 17th-24th range, which would mean starting the playoffs at home, are much higher at 18%. The likelihood of Qarabag being eliminated from European competitions is high, with an estimated probability of 79%.

Qarabag has three remaining matches: away against Elfsborg and Olympiacos, and at home against FCSB.

Idman.biz