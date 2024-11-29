29 November 2024
EN

What are Qarabag’s chances of reaching the Playoffs?

Football
News
29 November 2024 12:32
7
What are Qarabag’s chances of reaching the Playoffs?

After the fifth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, the chances of each team's progression have been calculated.

According to Idman.biz, experts have created a table outlining the probabilities for the 36 teams in the competition, based on their current standing and possible outcomes. The table presents four possible positions for teams: 1st-8th, 9th-16th, 17th-24th, and 25th-36th.

- Teams finishing in the 1st-8th positions will directly qualify for the Round of 16.

- Teams in the 9th-16th positions will have the advantage of playing the second leg of the playoffs at home.

- Teams ranked 17th-24th will start the playoffs at home.

- The bottom 12 teams (25th-36th) will be eliminated from European competitions.

As for Qarabag, who have earned just 3 points from 5 matches, their situation is clear. The Azerbaijani champions are currently in 32nd place and are considered underdogs in their group.

Experts have concluded that Qarabag no longer have a chance to reach the Round of 16. Their probability of finishing in the top 8 is 0%. For context, the team in 8th place, Rangers, currently has 10 points.

While a direct qualification to the Round of 16 seems unlikely, there is still a possibility for Qarabag to reach this stage through the playoffs. The probability of them finishing in the 9th-24th range is 21%.

The chance of Qarabag finishing in the 9th-16th range, which would allow them to play the second leg of the playoffs at home, is very low – 3%. However, their chances of finishing in the 17th-24th range, which would mean starting the playoffs at home, are much higher at 18%. The likelihood of Qarabag being eliminated from European competitions is high, with an estimated probability of 79%.

Qarabag has three remaining matches: away against Elfsborg and Olympiacos, and at home against FCSB.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

FIFA referee list for 2025 confirmed
12:53
Football

FIFA referee list for 2025 confirmed

The referees who will represent Azerbaijan in international football matches in 2025 have been confirmed
Juninho: "Luck played a role in the loss to Lyon"
12:12
Football

Juninho: "Luck played a role in the loss to Lyon"

He expressed disappointment over missing goal-scoring opportunities
Azerbaijan head coach: “We fought well and contested every inch of the field”
11:31
Football

Azerbaijan head coach: “We fought well and contested every inch of the field”

Siyasat Asgarov emphasized that the team played well, despite the defeat
Brunei Football Federation President resigns after defeat loss to Russia
11:25
World football

Brunei Football Federation President resigns after defeat loss to Russia

Feisal Eusoff has been relieved of his duties following an order from Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah
Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO
10:56
Football

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia's stunning goal was nominated
Nominees revealed for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024
10:34
World football

Nominees revealed for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024

The nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 have been officially announced

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
UCL league phase round 5 statistics
27 November 15:01
Football

UCL league phase round 5 statistics

40 goals scored across 9 games made this the joint-second most prolific day in Champions League history
Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag
27 November 16:42
Football

Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag

Approximately 150 fans of France's Lyon club will support their team in the UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag in Baku